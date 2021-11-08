Cricket

“IPL contract is just around the corner for him”: Virender Sehwag praises Najibullah Zadran after his knock against New Zealand in T20 World Cup 2021

"IPL contract is just around the corner for him”: Virender Sehwag praises Najibullah Zadran after his knock against New Zealand in T20 World Cup 2021
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"I'm not as offensively gifted as my dad, so I get steals on defense, which gets my offense going!": Warriors' Gary Payton II shines yet again, talks about the Slam Dunk Contest, playing the small-ball 5
Next Article
"Is Michael Jordan now playing for the Cavs?": Ricky Rubio lights up NBA Twitter as LeBron James applauds him for vintage MSG performance
Cricket Latest News
"IPL contract is just around the corner for him”: Virender Sehwag praises Najibullah Zadran after his knock against New Zealand in T20 World Cup 2021
“IPL contract is just around the corner for him”: Virender Sehwag praises Najibullah Zadran after his knock against New Zealand in T20 World Cup 2021

Virender Sehwag has praised Afghan batsman Najibullah Zadran after his knock against New Zealand in…