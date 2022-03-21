“IPL is the biggest domestic tournament in the world”: Sam Billings calls IPL the biggest domestic tournament ahead of his IPL 2022 stint with KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders’ new wicket-keeper Sam Billings has called IPL the biggest domestic tournament in the World.

The two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders have made a new squad for the IPL 2022. They last won the title in 2014 under Gautam Gambhir’s captaincy, and they are searching for their third.

Ahead of the IPL auction, they retained four of their top players. Andre Russel and Sunil Narine are their icon players, whereas Varun Chakravarthy and Venkatesh Iyer were also retained. Shreyas Iyer will strengthen the middle-order of the side, whereas he is already announced as the official captain.

They have also added players like Ajinkya Rahane, Aaron Finch, Sam Billings, Pat Cummins, Tim Southee, etc in their ranks. KKR will start their IPL 2022 campaign against Chennai Super Kings in the opening game of the season.

Sam Billings calls IPL the biggest tournament

Kolkata Knight Riders released a video on Twitter with English keeper Sam Billings, where he talked about the challenges of the upcoming season. He called IPL the best league in the world. Billings said that it’s his sixth stint in the IPL and he loves playing in India.

“I think IPL is the biggest domestic tournament in the World. You don’t need to say anything more than that,” Sam Billings said.

“It’s a pleasure for the players to play here, It’s an honour to be here.”

“I am looking forward to another year and I have for me a very new challenge in Kolkata.”

Sam Billings stressed upon the fact of maintaining a positive atmosphere in the squad. He said that he tries to maintain a positive atmosphere both on and off the field whether he is playing the game or not. Billings acknowledged that he now has a lot of experience under his belt, and he wants to help the youngsters in the team.

Sam Billings has played for Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Daredevils in the past. Billings has scored 4152 T20 runs at a strike-rate of 131.64, courtesy of 24 half-centuries. He won the title of T20 Blast 2021 with Kent.