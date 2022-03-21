IPL match in Delhi 2022: IPL 2022 schedule and stadium name

IPL match in Delhi 2022: Only four stadiums will be hosting the upcoming 15th season of the Indian Premier League.

The upcoming 15th season of the Indian Premier League is less than a week away from its start date. Commonly known for being a cricket extravaganza for fans not just in India but across the world, IPL 2022 will be a 10-team affair which will run for over a couple of months.

While it will be for the first time since 2013 that an IPL season will comprise of more than nine teams, it will be for the first time since 2011 that an IPL season will be played between 10 teams.

A 70-match league phase of IPL 2022 will be played between March 26 – May 22 to be followed by the playoffs. It is worth mentioning that fixtures for the playoffs are yet to be made public.

IPL match in Delhi 2022

The league phase will register a first-ever instance of a whole IPL season being played across one Indian state, i.e., Maharashtra. Had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic, IPL teams would’ve returned to playing on an home and away basis.

Owing to precautionary measures regarding the pandemic, the league phase of IPL 2022 will be played in Mumbai and Pune.

As a result, national capital Delhi won’t get to host a single IPL 2022 match assuming that the Arun Jaitley Stadium also misses out on hosting the playoffs in the last week of May.

Having first hosted an IPL match in 2008, Delhi has hosted a total of 79 IPL matches across 11 seasons.

IPL 2022 schedule and stadium name

As far as the venues for IPL 2022 are concerned, three Mumbai stadiums namely Wankhede, Brabourne (CCI) and DY Patil Stadium and one Pune stadium in Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium will be hosting league matches this season.

