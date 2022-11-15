IPL MI team 2023 players list: Mumbai Indians retained players 2023 list

All the ten IPL franchises have submitted their list of retained and released players ahead of the IPL 2023 mini auction, scheduled to take place on December 23 in Kochi.

The biggest news of the day came from the Mumbai Indians’ management, when the West Indies T20 legend Kieron Pollard decided to announce his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL), thereby ending his 13-season-long association with the franchise.

Pollard had become an integral part of the MI set-up during the 2010 season, and has since then been part of the squad till the 2022 season.

Having said that, the franchise has made sure to end his stint only in the capacity of a player, as he has accepted their offer to become the batting coach for the upcoming season, replacing Robin Singh.

After a disappointing season this year, the Indians’ have decided to release a total of 13 players from their present squad (including Pollard), with Daniel Sams, Fabien Alllen, Riley Meredith, and Tymal Mills as the other overseas players in the list.

IPL MI team 2023 players list

The Mumbai Indians (MI) have retained 15 players from the previous season in their squad ahead of next month’s mini auction.

Their present squad comprises a total of 16 players, with Australia’s left-arm seamer Jason Behrendorff being traded in from the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) a couple of days ago.

Touted as a team for the future, MI’s batting line-up comprises of promising talents in Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, and Tim David as previous season additions, with Jason Behrendorff joining the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer to strengthen their pace battery.

The think-tank now has nine slots remaining to be filled, including three overseas players.

Their total purse before the commencement of the mini auction now stands at INR 20.55 Crore.

Mumbai Indians retained players 2023 list

Rohit Sharma (captain), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal.