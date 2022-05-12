IPL rank list 2022: Points table IPL 2022 updated today

IPL rank list 2022: The SportsRush brings you the points table of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022.

Indian Premier League 2022 is moving swiftly towards its playoff stages. A total of 58 league games have been already played in the tournament and 12 league games are still remaining.

The top-4 teams will qualify for the playoffs, but the top-2 teams will get an additional opportunity to qualify for the final match. Ahmedabad and Kolkata will host the playoffs of the tournament.

IPL rank list 2022

Gujarat Titans are the only team in Indian Premier League 2022 that has qualified for the playoffs of the tournament. They have won nine of their 12 games in the tournament. With 18 points already under their kitty, they will now aim to finish in the top-2 places of the tournament.

Lucknow Super Giants have won eight of their 12 games in the tournament, and one more win will ensure their place in the playoffs as well. However, with the NRR they are having, even if they lose both of their games, they can still qualify for the IPL playoffs.

Qualifying for the playoffs is a ! When you’re happy and you show it! ️ Coming #SeasonOfFirsts #AavaDe #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/a83622RGg0 — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) May 11, 2022

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have both won seven of their 12 games in the tournament, and they are just separated by NRR. One more win can ensure their place in the playoffs as well. Both the teams have two games left in the tournament.

Delhi Capitals are at the fifth position, and they can get a maximum of 16 points in the tournament. If they can win all of their games left, they have a very good chance to qualify for the playoffs. The same is the case with Sunrisers Hyderabad, who can get a maximum of 16 points in the season.

Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders are walking on a thin rope, but they also have some or the other chances to qualify for the playoffs. Mumbai Indians are the only team this season that has been knocked out of the tournament.