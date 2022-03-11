IPL replacement players 2022: Full list of unsold players in IPL 2022

IPL replacement players 2022: Several Indian and overseas players failed to attract a single bid during the two-day mega auction event.

After spending a whooping total of INR 551.7 Crore by the ten franchises across two days during last month’s mega auction for the imminent 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the fans have fastened their seat belts to witness the roller-coaster of a ride which would yet again feature top Cricketers from around the world rubbing shoulders against each other.

A total of 204 players would be waiting for their opportunities to pay back the faith that has been bestowed upon them by their respective franchise management.

On the flip side, there were also scores of names who unfortunately would have to wait for at least another year, as they failed to impress the franchise management with their utility and skill set, thereby remaining unsold during the mega auction.

IPL replacement players 2022

With Jason Roy (Gujarat Titans) and more recently Alex Hales (Kolkata Knight Riders) having decided to opt out of the league citing a bio-bubble fatigue, the likes of Afghan batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and Australia limited-Overs skipper Aaron Finch have managed to replace the two players respectively in their squad after remaining unsold during the mega auction.

Full list of unsold players in IPL 2022

Suresh Raina

Steve Smith

Shakib Al Hasan

Adil Rashid

Mujeeb Zadran

Imran Tahir

Adam Zampa

Amit Mishra

Rajat Patidar

Mohammed Azharuddeen

Vishnu Solanki

M Siddharth

Sandeep Lamichhane

Cheteshwar Pujara

Dawid Malan

Marnus Labuschagne

Eoin Morgan

Saurabh Tiwari

Ishant Sharma

Sheldon Cottrell

Tabraiz Shamsi

Qais Ahmad

Ish Sodhi

Virat Singh

Sachin Baby

Himmat Singh

Harnooor Singh

Ricky Bhui

Vasu Vats

Arzan Nagwaswalla

Yash Thakur

Akash Singh

Mujtaba Yousuf

Charith Asalanka

George Garton

Ben McDermott

Sameer Rizvi

Tanmay Agarwal

Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Sandeep Warrier

Reece Topley

Andrew Tye

Prashant Chopra

Pankaj Jaiswal

Yuvraj Chudasama

Apoorv Wankhede

Atharva Ankolekar

Midhun Sudhesan

Pankaj Jaswal

Ben Dwarshuis

Martin Guptill

Ben Cutting

Roston Chase

Pawan Negi

Dhawal Kulkarni

Kane Richardson

Laurie Evans

Kennar Lewis

BR Sharath

Hayden Kerr

Shams Mulani

Saurabh Kumar

Dhruv Patel

Atit Sheth

David Wiese

Sushant Mishra

Blessing Muzarabani

Kaushal Tambe

Ninad Rathva

Amit Ali

Ashutosh Sharma

Khizer Dafedar

Rohan Rana.