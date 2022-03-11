IPL replacement players 2022: Full list of unsold players in IPL 2022

IPL replacement players 2022: Several Indian and overseas players failed to attract a single bid during the two-day mega auction event.
After spending a whooping total of INR 551.7 Crore by the ten franchises across two days during last month’s mega auction for the imminent 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the fans have fastened their seat belts to witness the roller-coaster of a ride which would yet again feature top Cricketers from around the world rubbing shoulders against each other.
A total of 204 players would be waiting for their opportunities to pay back the faith that has been bestowed upon them by their respective franchise management.
On the flip side, there were also scores of names who unfortunately would have to wait for at least another year, as they failed to impress the franchise management with their utility and skill set, thereby remaining unsold during the mega auction.
Sad that not a single team picked Mr. IPL Suresh Raina who has had an extraordinary performance in most IPL tournaments. Someone who has scored 400 runs in most IPLs till now. Many today are heartbroken to see him go unsold.
— Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) February 13, 2022
IPL replacement players 2022
With Jason Roy (Gujarat Titans) and more recently Alex Hales (Kolkata Knight Riders) having decided to opt out of the league citing a bio-bubble fatigue, the likes of Afghan batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and Australia limited-Overs skipper Aaron Finch have managed to replace the two players respectively in their squad after remaining unsold during the mega auction.
Full list of unsold players in IPL 2022
Suresh Raina
Steve Smith
Shakib Al Hasan
Adil Rashid
Mujeeb Zadran
Imran Tahir
Adam Zampa
Amit Mishra
Rajat Patidar
Mohammed Azharuddeen
Vishnu Solanki
M Siddharth
Sandeep Lamichhane
Cheteshwar Pujara
Dawid Malan
Marnus Labuschagne
Eoin Morgan
Saurabh Tiwari
Ishant Sharma
Sheldon Cottrell
Tabraiz Shamsi
Qais Ahmad
Ish Sodhi
Virat Singh
Sachin Baby
Himmat Singh
Harnooor Singh
Ricky Bhui
Vasu Vats
Arzan Nagwaswalla
Yash Thakur
Akash Singh
Mujtaba Yousuf
Charith Asalanka
George Garton
Ben McDermott
Sameer Rizvi
Tanmay Agarwal
Tom Kohler-Cadmore
Sandeep Warrier
Reece Topley
Andrew Tye
Prashant Chopra
Pankaj Jaiswal
Yuvraj Chudasama
Apoorv Wankhede
Atharva Ankolekar
Midhun Sudhesan
Pankaj Jaswal
Ben Dwarshuis
Martin Guptill
Ben Cutting
Roston Chase
Pawan Negi
Dhawal Kulkarni
Kane Richardson
Laurie Evans
Kennar Lewis
BR Sharath
Hayden Kerr
Shams Mulani
Saurabh Kumar
Dhruv Patel
Atit Sheth
David Wiese
Sushant Mishra
Blessing Muzarabani
Kaushal Tambe
Ninad Rathva
Amit Ali
Ashutosh Sharma
Khizer Dafedar
Rohan Rana.