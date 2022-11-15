IPL retention live telecast channel time in India: Where can I watch IPL retention 2023?

It is difficult to pick a number due to the uncertainty involved but immediate Indian Premier League future of hundreds of cricketers will be decided by the evening. With November 15 being the deadline for teams to submit their list of retained players, names of released cricketers heading back to the auction will be known tonight.

Much like Kolkata Knight Riders batter Sam Billings and fast bowler Pat Cummins, there could be a possibility of more cricketers joining the line in ruling themselves out of the 16th season of the IPL. The rest (released players), however, will all register their names for the auction which will take place in Kochi on December 23.

Furthermore, it will also be interesting to see if more trades happen in the remaining 3-4 hours on the final day of the trade window. Currently, a total of five players and five teams have been involved in three different trades before IPL 2023 auction.

IPL retention live telecast channel in India

Star Sports Network, who will be the host broadcaster for the biggest T20 league in the world for the next five years as well, will be televising the retention event as well today.

The retention event will be televised live on a total of seven channels (in five different languages) owned by the Star Network. Hence, fans will continue to be spoilt for choice with respect to selecting a channel.

That being said, with Star losing out on the digital rights of IPL for the subsequent seasons, there is no official confirmation if the retention event will be live streamed or not.

According to some reports, one out of Jio Cinema or Voot might live stream the same but neither of them has provided any official update across their social media handles. Hence, fans don’t have many options than to wait and watch with respect to streaming the retention event on a Tuesday evening.

Date – 15/11/2022 (Tuesday).

Match start Time – 06:00 PM (India).

TV Channels – Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu & 1 Kannada (India).