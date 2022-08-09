Ireland vs Afghanistan T20 results: AFG vs IRE 2022 T20 all match result list

Ireland vs Afghanistan T20 results: The SportsRush brings you the records of the match between Ireland and Afghanistan.

Afghanistan will take on Ireland in the 1st T20I of the 5-match series at the Civil Service Cricket Ground in Belfast. Considering the quality of players on both sides, this series can be a great one to watch out for.

Ireland have played some good cricket at home this season, but they have not managed to convert those performances into results. The pacers of the side have been really good this season, but the batting has lacked control. Apart from Paul Stirling and Harry Tector, the rest of the batters have struggled.

Afghanistan will again rely on their T20 specialist spinners in order to do well in this series. Mohammad Nabi has been appointed the captain for this series, and he has ample experience in this format of the game. The batting of the side will decide the fate of Afghanistan in this series.

Ireland vs Afghanistan T20 results

Ireland and Afghanistan have played 18 T20Is against each other so far, and the Afghans have dominated the Irish side in this format of the game. Afghanistan have managed to win 14 games, whereas Ireland have just won four of them.

It is interesting to note that out of 18, only two games have been played in Ireland, whereas the rest of the matches have been played in Asian conditions. The spinners of Afghanistan have taken full use of the Asian conditions, but the conditions will be different when the two sides will meet in Ireland.

The last T20I between both sides was played in 2020 at the Greater Noida Sports Complex, which ended in a draw, and the Irish side won the super over. This is the first T20I match after a spell of two years between both sides, considering the T20 World Cup this year, this series is an important one.