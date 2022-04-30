CSK new captain: MS Dhoni captain again; Jadeja captain CSK steps down

MS Dhoni captain again: The legendary captain will once be seen leading Chennai Super Kings in the remainder of IPL 2022.

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been reinstated as the captain of Chennai Super Kings for the remainder of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League.

The decision comes midway in the season and is a bit of a shocker for a franchise which has an impression of not making many changes with its combination.

Dhoni, who had led CSK in 190 matches across 12 IPL seasons before surprisingly stepping down as the captain days before their IPL 2022 season opener against Kolkata Knight Riders last month, has replaced Ravindra Jadeja.

Only the third cricketer to lead Super Kings in the biggest T20 tournament across the world, Jadeja led the franchise to two victories and six losses in eight outings before handing back to reigns to Dhoni.

Jadeja, who had never led a team in his competitive career, never looked comfortable with the added responsibility. Apart from Chennai finding it hard to qualify for IPL 2022 playoffs, this season has also witnessed a significant dip in Jadeja’s form.

In eight matches, Jadeja picked only five wickets at an average of 42.60, an economy rate of 8.19 and a strike rate of 31.2. With the bat in hand, Jadeja’s 112 runs have come at an average and strike rate of 22.40 and 121.73 respectively.

As a result, 40-year old Dhoni will once again be calling the shots at CSK when they will lock horns against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Pune tomorrow.

“Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game and has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK,” CSK said in an official statement posted on their website.

The feeling we’re all going to experience seeing Dhoni lead CSK again might seem like deja vu, but it’s in fact Jadeja vu #CSK #IPL2022 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) April 30, 2022

“MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest and to allow Jadeja to focus on his game.”