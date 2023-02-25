Is Laura Wolvaardt Kohli fan: Laura Wolvaardt WPL team 2023

South African batter Laura Wolvaardt scored a brilliant half-century in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup semi-final against England to help her team win the match. And just like many of us, Wolvaardt is also a fan of Indian batter, Virat Kohli.

The way South Africa fought against England was a delight to watch, and they won the match from nowhere in the end. Courtesy of Wolvaardt’s 52 runs and batter Tazmin Brits’ 68 runs, South Africa scored 164-4 in the first innings.

England Women were cruising in the match, but they lost it by 6 runs. Wolvaardt is the 4th highest run-scorer of the tournament so far, where she has scored 169 runs at an average of 42.25.

Is Laura Wolvaardt Kohli fan?

Laura Wolvaardt is a fan of Virat Kohli, and she once said it in an interview as well. She was asked about her favourite IPL team, and she revealed that Riyal Challengers Bangalore is her favourite team, where she also mentioned that she likes Kohli. She even once put a picture on Twitter posing with Kohli.

“My favorite team is Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and I like Virat Kohli. So it would be pretty cool to be part of that team,” Laura Wolvaardt has said in an interview with Crictracker.

Laura Wolvaardt WPL team 2023

Wolvaardt has expressed her desire of playing in the WPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore, but to everyone’s surprise, she went unsold in the auction. The 23-year-old batter has played in the Women’s Big Bash League for Brisbane Heat & Adelaide Strikers, whereas she has also represented Northern Superchargers in The Hundred cricket (Women).

Wolvaardt is a technically sound player and has good experience of playing at the top order. She has played in 52 T20Is so far, where the South African has scored 1018 runs with the help of 6 half-centuries.