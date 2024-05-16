“Don’t Be a Tease”: Track World in Frenzy as Noah Lyles Provides a Positive Training Update Ahead of the Atlanta City Games 2024

Top athlete Noah Lyles is naturally quite excited about the ongoing Olympic season. He has shown tremendous potential indoors and has gone on to dominate his outdoor season. Now, Lyle’s next destination is the Atlanta City Games, and he has issued a positive update to his followers via his X account.

Lyles never passes on an opportunity, and as this is the year of the Paris Olympics, he is determined to give it his all. Hence, the 26-year-old is doing everything he can to improve his game, including attending numerous training sessions, as he wrote,

“Just had the best practice of my career.”

The six-time world champion has a lot of experience on the track, which led to him making a bold declaration. He has stated that he intends to challenge Usain Bolt’s 200-meter world record in Paris. Although the record has stood since the 2009 World Championships in Berlin, Lyles is determined to overcome it and raise the American flag even higher.

Naturally, with such a massive goal on the line, fans were overjoyed to see Lyles living up to his promise and pushing himself harder with each passing day. In fact, many are confident of his victory, as one fan wrote, “WL loading.”

At the same time, the way Lyles hypes up his audience is evident in this enthusiast’s response.

A few days after the Doha Diamond League, Lyles sarcastically challenged Bednarek for the world lead, and this track fan is thrilled.

Aside from the 200-meter expectations, this admirer is hoping for something new in the 150-meter race.

There are only a few months till the Olympics and this fan believes that all of this confidence will lead to nothing but the gold.

The six-time world champion’s resolve has also caught the attention of the world record holder, who has Lyles on his 200-meter prediction list.

Usain Bolt looking forward to Noah Lyles’ sprinting skills

Usain Bolt was intrigued when Noah Lyles expressed an interest in attempting to break the 200-meter world record. The Jamaican superstar is pleased that an athlete is so determined to beat the 19.19-second mark he set at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin. Interestingly, at this very moment, Lyles is ranked 3rd in the 200-meter timings, right after Bolt and Yohan Blake.

In an interview with Citius Mag, the eight-time Olympic gold winner said that Lyles will easily be able to meet his goal if he works on his mistakes. However, at the same time, Bolt refused to share any strategies, as he wants the American sprinter to come up with his own approach.