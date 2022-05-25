Is Lucknow out of IPL 2022: Can Super Giants qualify for IPL final 2022?

Is Lucknow out of IPL 2022: RCB manage to hold their nerves, while LSG ultimately pay the price for some ordinary effort on the field.

During the ‘Eliminator’ fixture of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have defeated the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 14 runs, to inch ever closer to make it to the grand finale.

En route the stiff target of 208, the LSG batters lost their in-form wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock (6 off 5) in the first Over itself.

Losing Manam Vohra (19 off 11) as well within the Powerplay, the LSG needed their skipper KL Rahul to step up yet again, with the middle order having not shown much of a promise throughout the season.

Rahul did step up and found an able partner in Deepak Hooda (45 off 26), as the duo stitched together a 96-run stand for the 3rd wicket off 60 deliveries.

However, with the required run rate skyrocketing after each passing Over, Rahul was finally dismissed with another 28 runs needed off the final 9 deliveries. His 79 runs off 58 deliveries at a strike rate of 136.21, was never going to be enough, as despite all the efforts, they fell short by 14 runs of the target.

Earlier, a scintillating maiden IPL century from the uncapped Rajat Patidar (112* off 54), powered RCB to a challenging total of 207/4 in their 20 Overs.

Losing the ‘eliminator’, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) unfortunately are eliminated from IPL 2022, despite a superb all-round effort to make it through to the playoffs, in what was their maiden appearance in the marquee league.

The Lucknowi fairy tale comes to an end at Eden Gardens 💔

Thank you #SuperFam, you have been class 💙 — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 25, 2022

A win today would have booked their tickets for Ahmedabad, where they would have clashed against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) to fight for a place in the final on May 29.

However, it the the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who would play RR in ‘Qualifier 2’ at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on May 27.

A win for RCB there, would set them up for the ultimate clash with the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2022 grand finale.