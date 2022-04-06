Is Pat Cummins all rounder: Pat Cummins KKR IPL batting stats and records

Is Pat Cummins all rounder: The Australian Test captain began his IPL 2022 season with a scintillating knock against the Mumbai Indians.

During the 14th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, Pat Cummins stole the show with a breathtaking half-century to decimate the Mumbai Indians (MI) by 5 wickets.

Chasing 161/4 posted by MI in the first innings, KKR needed another 61 runs in less than 7 Overs, with the destructive Windies all-rounder Andre Russell (11 off 5) back in the hut.

While it looked like KKR’s hopes lasted solely on their opening batter Venkatesh Iyer (50* off 41) form here on, the Australian Test skipper Pat Cummins (56* off 15), playing his first match in the ongoing season after his successful tour of Pakistan, left everyone slack-jawed with a 14-ball half-century, to snatch the match from MI’s and Rohit Sharma’s grasp, and chase down the total with 4 Overs to spare.

Is Pat Cummins all rounder

Basically roped in as a bowler by the KKR think-tank, Cummins, courtesy of today’s knock with the bat, registered the joint-fastest half-century in IPL history, equalling KL Rahul’s record of 50 off 14 deliveries for Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) against Delhi Capitals in the year 2018 at Mohali.

Moreover, him smashing 35 runs off Daniel Sams during the 16th Over of the chase is the second-most expensive Over in the history of the tournament.

While the 28-year-old has no T20I fifty for Australia, this was his third half-century in the IPL, with the maiden one coming against MI as well during the 2020 edition.

Pat Cummins KKR IPL batting stats and records

Overall, in the IPL, Pat Cummins has batted in a total of 27 innings (38 matches), and has scored 372 runs at an average of 23.25, while striking at 155.00, with the help of three half-centuries.

For the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the Aussie pacer has scored 295 runs across 18 innings (26 matches) from IPL seasons 2014-2022*, at an average and strike-rate of 26.81 and 157.75 respectively.

While he smashed the joint-fastest in IPL history versus MI today, his strike rate of 373.33 during the innings which was laden with 4 Fours and 6 Sixes, is also the 5th highest ever in an IPL innings.