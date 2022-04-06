“Sorry vada pav cheen liya”: Virender Sehwag tweets hilariously as Pat Cummins scores Fastest 50 of IPL to thump Mumbai Indians

Fastest 50 of IPL: The Australian Test captain raced his way to a third T20 half-century in a winning cause tonight.

During the 14th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians in Pune, Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets to reach the top of the points table with three victories under their belt.

Chasing a 162-run target on a trickier surface, Kolkata were reduced to 101/5 needing 61 runs to win 41 deliveries. Still the favourites on the back of their all-rounders, no one would’ve thought of them sealing the chase within the next 17 balls.

Playing his first match of the season, Australia Test captain Pat Cummins not just scored but thumped the opposition with his third T20 half-century. Batting ahead of Sunil Narine at No. 7, Cummins hit four fours and six sixes to score 56* (15) at an unbelievable strike rate of 373.33.

Twitter reactions on Fastest 50 of IPL by Pat Cummins:

Moonh se nivala cheen liya ,, sorry vada pav cheen liya.

Pat Cummins, one of the most insane display of clean hitting , 15 ball 56 …

Jeera Batti #MIvKKR pic.twitter.com/Npi2TybgP9 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 6, 2022

Too early to say innings of the ipl ???

Jaw dropping !! #IPL2022 #KKRvMI — Rohan Gavaskar (@rohangava9) April 6, 2022

The IPL can leave you befuddled and bamboozled. Discombobulated. Pat Cummins smacking 56 off 15!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) April 6, 2022

I began to compose a Tweet on Cummins and before I could complete, he went from 11 off 3 balls to 46 off 13. 😁 — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) April 6, 2022

