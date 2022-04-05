Is Pat Cummins playing tonight: Is Pat Cummins available for IPL 2022 match vs Mumbai Indians?

Is Pat Cummins playing tonight: Players are mandated to quarantine themselves for three days before playing an IPL match this season.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) during the 14th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday.

While KKR sit at the second spot in the points table with two wins out of three, MI are reeling at the eighth position with two losses in as many matches.

With the MCA stadium set to host only its third match this season, both the aforementioned teams would be playing their first match this season at this venue.

Is Pat Cummins playing tonight

Umesh Yadav and Tim Southee have bowled exceptionally well in the previous two matches for KKR, especially with the new ball.

Another good news for the franchise’s fans is that Australia’s Test skipper and arguably their best pacer in the squad, Pat Cummins arrived India on April 1 and began training with the rest of the KKR squad after a 3-day quarantine as mandated by the BCCI.

Despite Cummins not being part of the Australia’s limited-Overs squad currently playing against Pakistan, as per Cricket Australia’s policy, the 28-year-old would have only be allowed to participate in the IPL after April 5 – the day Australia play their lone T20I against Pakistan to culminate their historical tour to the Asian country.

For this very reason, RCB’s Glenn Maxwell is not available for selection in today’s RCB versus RR IPL 2022 match as well.

Hence, Pat Cummins will be available for selection in today’s KKR versus MI IPL 2022 match in Pune.

With Yadav and Southee bowling exceedingly well in tandem, the KKR management would be clearly spoilt for choices, as they would have to drop one of Southee or wicket-keeper batter Sam Billings to make way for Cummins in the playing 11.