Why is Glenn Maxwell not playing today’s IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore?

Glenn Maxwell not playing: The Australian all-rounder will be missing his third consecutive IPL 2022 match for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

During the 13th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis has won the toss and chose to bowl.

“We’ll have a bowl. Just the trend and with the dew effect. The pitch does look very different, so we’ll have to see what the dew does. The fact that pleases me is that we hung in in the last game. It gives a lot of confidence to the group. Even though you aren’t playing at your best, it is pleasing,” du Plessis told Star Sports at the toss.

Only team to win both their matches despite batting first this season, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson wasn’t disappointed at the prospect of being asked to bat first for the third time in a row.

“Not too disappointed. It looks like a completely different surface to the ones we played in the last few games. We should all take care of our own roles and try to win the small moments,” Samson told Star Sports at the toss.

Why is Glenn Maxwell not playing in RR vs RCB IPL 2022 match?

It is worth mentioning that both the teams have refrained from tinkering with their winning Playing XIs for this match. As a result, Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell will be missing his third consecutive match in spite of joining the squad.

Readers must note that Maxwell was highly likely to miss this match as centrally contracted Australian cricketers were always going to be available after Pakistan vs Australia T20I in Lahore on April 5 (tonight).

CA (Cricket Australia) would have had to make an exception to allow Maxwell to play this match despite him not representing Australia in Pakistan due to his marriage to long-time girlfriend Vini Raman last month.

Royal Challengers, who had retained Maxwell for INR 11 crore before this season, will continue to play West Indies all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford in his place.