Is RCB out of IPL 2021: Virat Kohli dissects RCB’s IPL 2021 Eliminator loss to KKR

RCB’s IPL 2021 Eliminator loss: Royal Challengers Bangalore have failed to register a title victory for the 14th time in the IPL.

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli believes that he has given his all to the franchise when it comes to leading for the last nine seasons. It was in 2013 when Kohli had named RCB’s full-time captain in place of former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori.

“I have tried my best to create a culture here where youngsters could come in and play with freedom and belief. It is something I have done with India as well. I have given my best.

“I don’t know how the response has been, but I have given 120% to this franchise every time, which is something I will now do as a player. It is a great time to regroup and restructure for the next three years with people who will take this ahead,” Kohli was quoted as saying by Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Things have come a full circle for Virat Kohli after a decade of leading RCB 🔃 Do you remember the first team he took on as the #RCB skipper?#IPL2021 | #RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/W6h7wACCfr — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) October 11, 2021

In addition to Kohli being the only IPL captain who hasn’t led his team to a title victory despite leading for a decade, Royal Challengers continue to be devoid of lifting the title despite playing the tournament since its inception in 2008.

As informed by Kohli himself while announcing his stepping down from the captaincy role before their first IPL 2021 Phase 2 match, Kohli repeated his intention of continuing to represent RCB in the IPL.

“Yes, definitely. I don’t see myself playing anywhere else. Loyalty matters more to me than worldly pleasures. I would be in the RCB till the last day I play in the IPL,” Kohli said.

Virat Kohli dissects RCB’s IPL 2021 Eliminator loss to KKR

RCB, who had finished third on the points table after winning nine and losing five out of their 14 matches this season, failed to go past fourth-ranked Kolkata Knight Riders in a 4-wicket loss in Sharjah.

Despite Devdutt Padikkal (21) and Kohli (39) putting together a brisk 49-run opening partnership, all Royal Challengers could put on board in a knockout match was 138/7 in 20 overs. Addressing the same, Kohli hailed Kolkata’s spinners who gave away a combined total of just 65 runs in 12 overs picking four wickets in the process.

“I think those middle overs where their spinners dominated the game was the difference. They kept bowling in tight areas and kept picking wickets. We had a great start and it was about quality bowling and not bad batting. They thoroughly deserve to win this one and be in the next round. The fight till the end with the ball has been the hallmark of our team,” Kohli added.

Kohli pointed out all-rounder Dan Christian leaking 22 runs in the 12th over as an over which “deflated” their chances in addition to hailing KKR all-rounder Sunil Narine who followed his bowling figures of 4-0-21-4 by a game-changing 26 (15) comprising of three sixes.

“That one big over [22 runs] in the middle deflated our chances. We fought till the last over and made an amazing game out of it. 15 runs less with the bat and a couple of big overs with the ball cost us. Sunil Narine has always been a quality bowler and today he once again showed it. Shakib [Al Hasan], Varun [Chakravarthy] and him created pressure and didn’t allow our batsmen to get away in the middle,” Kohli mentioned.