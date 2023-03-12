Is RCB out of WPL: Can RCB qualify for playoffs 2023 Womens IPL?

There is no hiding to the fact that Delhi Capitals Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women had appeared to be the two most strongest squads on the night of Women’s Premier League 2023 auction held in Mumbai a month ago.

Royal Challengers, however, have failed miserably in converting their prowess on paper into winning performances on the field in the first half of the inaugural season of the WPL. As a result, RCB find themselves as the only team which hasn’t won a match until now on the back of four losses in as many matches.

Led by costliest player of the auction in India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, Bangalore also comprise New Zealand captain Sophie Devine, England captain Heather Knight, Australia all-rounder Elysse Perry, India wicket-keeper batter Richa Ghosh and India pacer Renuka Singh in their ranks.

That said, even if it is beyond understanding, it is not for the first time when this franchise has struggled in a T20 competition despite the presence of several star-studded cricketers.

Is RCB out of WPL 2023?

In addition to being the only team with no points in front of their name on the points table, Royal Challengers also have the second-worst NRR (Net Run Rate). In spite of all of this, Mandhana and teammates still stand a chance to qualify for the playoffs.

Not out WPL 2023 playoffs qualification at this point in time, RCB will have to win their remaining four matches to help themselves in the first place. Assuming that they make this major amend in their on-field performance, Bangalore are likely to end up among the Top Three teams considering how more than half the league stage is left to be played.

Therefore, it is too early to rule any team out of the tournament. Royal Challengers, who still have to play half their league matches, would want to start afresh in the second half of the league phase starting with a clash against Delhi at the Brabourne Stadium tomorrow.