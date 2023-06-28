It was quite surprising in the first place that Sri Lanka hadn’t qualified directly for ICC World Cup 2023 slated to be played in India. In order to do the same, they have played some great cricket in the ongoing Qualifiers and are one of the favourites to travel to India. They have not yet secured a confirmed berth for the tournament so far.

Sri Lanka were placed alongside Scotland, Oman, Ireland and UAE in Group B. They won all four of their games and asserted their dominance over other teams. Sri Lanka have qualified for Super 6 stage and the top two teams will seal a spot in the mega event later this year.

Sri Lanka and West Indies were considered the favourites ahead of the tournament. The Lankan side proved the tag right with their excellent performances. Two-time champions West Indies, on the other hand, have played well below expectations and are on the verge of getting knocked out.

Is Sri Lanka Qualified For ICC World Cup 2023?

Winning all the group matches have given Sri Lanka a much-needed advantage ahead of the second round. The format of the tournament is that the team will carry points from their respective matches against the other teams progressing from their group. Sri Lanka now have four points under their name and they are at the top of the table alongside Zimbabwe.

If Sri Lanka can win one of their remaining three matches, they will definitely qualify for the world event. In case of one win, the NRR (Net Run Rate) may come into the picture. They can get knocked out if they lose all three of their games. They will face Zimbabwe, West Indies and the Netherlands in the upcoming days.

Sri Lanka’s NRR is +2.698 at the moment which is may above any other team in the tournament. Considering the quality of cricket they have played, it looks highly unlikely that they will lose all three of their remaining games. Sri Lanka are in a commanding position at the moment but cricket is a funny game.