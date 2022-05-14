Will Washington Sundar play today: Will Washington Sundar play tonight’s KKR vs SRH IPL 2022 match?

Will Washington Sundar play today: Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder is struggling with a hand injury on his bowling hand.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the 61st league game of the Indian Premier League 2022. The match will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are on a losing streak, and they need to change it from this game. The injuries to Washington Sundar and T Natarajan have been the biggest problem for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH have tried players like Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, etc, but they have failed so far.

Will Washington Sundar play today

The injury of all-rounder Washington Sundar has been a thing of concern for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Washington Sundar has missed the last two games due to a hand injury. Sundar has just played six of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s 11 games this season.

Washington Sundar first got injured in the game against Gujarat Titans. He had a spit webbing on his bowling hand. Sundar was forced the miss the next three games due to that injury. He made his much-awaited return against Chennai Super Kings on 1 May 2022 at the MCA Stadium.

However, he got injured again in that game while fielding, and he could not bowl a single over in the game. He came out to bat but just lasted a couple of deliveries. The main thing is that he got injured on the same bowling hand again.

“It’s very unfortunate that he had a knock on the same hand where he split his webbing. It had healed completely but he re-injured that area, it’s not injured to the point that he needs it re-stitched,” Moody said at the post-match presentation of the SRH vs CSK game.

There is no exact information on the return of Washington Sundar, and SRH official handles also have not shared any concrete pictures of him training. Washington Sundar is expected to miss the game against Kolkata Knight Riders.