Is Venkatesh Iyer brother of Shreyas Iyer: Are Venkatesh Iyer and Shreyas Iyer related?

Is Venkatesh Iyer brother of Shreyas Iyer: The Iyer duo got themselves involved a crucial partnership versus the Kiwis in 3rd T20I at Kolkata

Having taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 3-match home T20I series, team India have posted a formidable total of 184/7 in their 20 Overs at the Eden Gardens at Kolkata.

The opening pair of Rohit Sharma (56 off 31) and Ishan Kishan (29 off 21) yet again started off the proceedings in an aggressive fashion, scoring 69 runs in the Powerplay- their highest PP score in the series. All-rounder Deepak Chahar’s brilliant knock of 21*off 8 deliveries in the end gave them an ideal finish to the innings.

But, Team India lost a string of wickets soon after the Powerplay, and it was the 35-run partnership between the Iyer duo- Shreyas Iyer (25 off 20) and Venkatesh Iyer (20 off 15)that laid the foundation for the aforementioned finish.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma won the Toss for the 3rd successive occasion and going against the trend, chose to bat first. Team’s think-tank are clearly looking to challenge themselves against the conditions and it perhaps makes sense as Team India has already taken an unassailable lead in the 3-match series.

Is Venkatesh Iyer brother of Shreyas Iyer?

There are some assumptions doing rounds on social media that the the Iyer duo are somehow related to each other. But, it is yet one of the many fake news that have become the norm in today’s age of the internet.

Shyeyas Iyer, in fact was born in Mumbai, and has represented the West Zone, Mumbai, and the Mumbai Cricket Association XI while growing up in Mumbai before playing for India.

Venkatesh Iyer, on the other hand, was born in Indore, Madhya Pradesh and has represented the same in the domestic matches. His impressive performances for his IPL franchise- Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was instrumental for his inclusion in the Indian Team in the ongoing series against New Zealand.