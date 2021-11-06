Is West Indies out of T20 World Cup 2021: Why will West Indies have to play ICC T20 World Cup 2022 qualifying round?

Is West Indies out of T20 World Cup: The defending champions have lost four out of five Super 12 matches in this tournament.

During the 38th match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 between Australia and West Indies in Abu Dhabi, Australia have defeated West Indies by 8 wickets to further strengthen their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals.

Chasing a 158-run target, Australia thrived on the back of a 124-run partnership for the second wicket between David Warner (89*) and Mitchell Marsh (53) as the duo sealed a chase with 22 deliveries to go.

Australia, who have won their fourth Round 2 match, are currently at the second position on the points table in Group 1. With a NRR (Net Run Rate) of 1.216, Australia have an advantage over South Africa (0.742) at this point in time.

Is West Indies out of T20 World Cup 2021?

Defending champions West Indies have nowhere been the team which they are known for in the shortest format. Having lost their fourth Super 12 match, a solitary victory in the tournament means that they will end at the penultimate position on the points table.

In addition to being ruled out of the tournament, West Indies have been dealt with another blow in the form of dropping to the ninth position on the ICC T20I Team Rankings. Kieron Pollard and his men needed to win their last match in order to retain their eighth rank before November 15 deadline for 2022 World Cup.

The development now means that West Indies will have to take part in the qualifying round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Just as a qualifying round was played between eight teams ahead of Super 12s last month, a similar round will be played (with West Indies being one out of the eight teams) before the next T20 World Cup in Australia next year.