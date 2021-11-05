T20 Points Table 2021 Group 1: How can Australia qualify for ICC T20 World Cup 2021 semi finals?

Can Australia qualify for semi-finals: Australia will be playing their last ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 match tomorrow.

Having participated in each of the ICC T20 World Cups, it is a bit of a surprise that Australia are yet to lift a title. The closest Australia had come to a title was in 2010 when arch-rivals England had defeated them by 7 wickets in the final match in Barbados.

Australia’s last knockout appearance in a T20 World Cup had come nine years ago during the 2012 edition when they had failed to go past eventual champions West Indies in the semi-final in Colombo.

Currently at the second spot on the points table in Group 1 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Australia are a serious contender to qualify for the semi-final behind England from their group.

How can Australia qualify for ICC T20 World Cup 2021 semi finals?

Had it not been for a disappointing 8-wicket loss against England last week, Australia would’ve had a substantial advantage in their group. While they still have an advantage, one out of them or South Africa will qualify from their group.

While Australia will face West Indies in their last Super 12 match, South Africa will play against England tomorrow as the last Group 1 day promises to be a high-profile double-header.

At this point in time, both Australia and South Africa have 6 points each to their name. Assuming that one of them wins and the other one loses on Saturday, the winner will automatically accompany England to the next round.

However, if both of them win or both of them lose their respective match tomorrow, the team with a better NRR (Net Run Rate) will qualify for the next round. On the eve of the double-header, Australia (1.031) have a better NRR than South Africa (0.742).

While Australia have an upper hand due to their opposition’s poor form in the tournament, South Africa playing later in the day means that they will be knowing the exact thing to do in order to qualify. Therefore, fans should be rest assured with respect to witnessing an entertaining day of cricket.