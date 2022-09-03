“It feels like he can’t do anything”: RP Singh picks Rishabh Pant over KL Rahul for India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match

RP Singh believes that Rishabh Pant should play the Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan over out-of-form KL Rahul.

India will face Pakistan in their first Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday. The match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium, where India emerged victorious last Sunday.

Team India will be without Ravindra Jadeja, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to an injury. Apart from that, Hardik Pandya is set to be back in the side after resting in the game against Hong Kong. Hardik is expected to replace Rishabh Pant, but former Indian pacer RP Singh has a different view on the same.

RP Singh wants Rishabh Pant to play over KL Rahul

Former Indian pacer RP Singh wants Rishabh Pant to be included in India vs Pakistan Super 4 match. He said that Pant is a match-winner, and he deserves to play over either Dinesh Karthik or KL Rahul in this match. He said that he was surprised that Karthik did not keep wickets in the match against Hong Kong.

“One of DK (Dinesh Karthik) and KL Rahul needs to be rested and Pant needs to be in the XI. Pant deserves to play. He is a match-winner, and if he performs, he can take India home,” RP Singh said during an interaction on India TV.

“In the previous game, DK didn’t keep, which left me a little confused. Because he kept the wickets in the first game and so he is your first choice.”

Dear KL Rahul 🇮🇳

Just attack, no one can stop you if you decide to take over the game.

So go ahead and smash Pakistan on Sunday, have fun with it.

No hesitation, just domination.

🙏 @klrahul #CricketTwitter #SportsYaari — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) September 3, 2022

Singh made a bold claim that he feels like Rahul cannot do anything at the moment. He insists that Rahul is not showing any kind of promise and his body language does not seem right. Singh believes that Rahul is not in rhythm after his injury and needs more time to come into form.

“I feel KL Rahul isn’t showing much promise. When I look at his body language, it feels like he can’t do anything. He needs more time,” RP Singh added.

Rahul’s performance in the tournament has been heavily criticized. He went out for a duck against Pakistan and played a knock of 36 runs in 39 balls against Hong Kong.