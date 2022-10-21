“It is a chance I didn’t think I would get again”: Alex Hales vows to make the most of his international return ahead of ENG vs AFG T20 World Cup 2022 match

English batter Alex Hales is back in the English setup, and he is looking to make the most of his opportunity this time around.

England will start their ICC T20 World Cup 2022 campaign with the Super-12 match against Afghanistan at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Saturday. It is safe to that England will go into the tournament as one of the favourites.

England recently played a T20I series in Australia, and they were excellent in that series. Jos Buttler is fit and is looking in great form, whereas the return of Alex Hales is a big boost for the side. Liam Livingstone is also back after an injury, and he was blasting the ball in the warm-up match.

In the bowling department, Chris Woakes is swinging the ball well, whereas Mark Wood’s raw pace can be lethal in Australia. The eyes will be on Alex Hales in the tournament, he missed the 2019 World Cup squad, but now he has the chance to lead his team to a world-cup title.

Alex Hales vows to make the most of his international return

It is certain that Alex Hales will be opening with Jos Buttler with England in the T20 World Cup. Both of them were at their very best when England played against Australia at this very ground in the 1st T20I of the 3-match series. Hales has played a lot in Australia for his BBL side Sydney Thunder, and Buttler also said that Hales will do good in Australia.

Hales made his international return this year after a long spell of 3 years. He was selected in the 2019 World Cup squad but was banned because of failing the doping test. Hales said that he thought that he will never get the chance back and now he wants to make the most of his opportunities.

“It is just nice knowing I have proved myself in these conditions,” Alex Hales said as quoted by cricket.com.au.

“I know if things don’t happen for me straight away I have the game and record to bounce back. My biggest thing is I just want to enjoy it. It is a chance I didn’t think I would get again. I will play with a smile and hopefully, perform as well.”

Alex Hales calls Tymal Mills a huge asset

Ahead of the tournament, England suffered a blow when Reece Topley got ruled out of the tournament. England have named Tymal Mills as a like-to-like replacement. Hales had a lot of praise for Mills, and he believes that Mills will be a great asset for the side in the tournament.

“Mills is an excellent T20 operator,” Hales said.

“He has very good skills – a very skilful and deceiving slower ball – and can bowl 90mph-plus. He is a huge asset to have in our side.”

Mills has an experience of playing in Australia, and he was a part of the title-winning Perth Scorchers side last season. He scalped 12 wickets in just 7 matches at an excellent economy of 7.35.