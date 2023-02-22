“It is absolutely disgraceful”: When Shane Warne lashed out at two Australian magazines for making crap stories about his personal life

Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne was one of the greatest players to ever play the game, and he passed away earlier last year due to a suspected heart attack in Thailand. The whole cricketing fraternity was in shock after the demise of the legendary spinner, and he got tributes from all over the world.

Warne was a magical spinner, and he was the first person to breach the mark of 700 Test wickets. Off the field, Warne was a controversial personality. He was engaged in a lot of fights with multiple players throughout his career but was still well-respected in the fraternity.

The magical spinner lived a colourful life, and he was linked with a lot of girls throughout his career. He even bribed a South African woman to not open their secrets. Once, Warne’s poker company ads were published on an adult site as well.

When Shane Warne lashed out at two Australian magazines for making crap stories

Warne has been through a lot of controversies in his career and his personal life has always been in the media as well. In 2018, two magazines in Australia i.e. Woman’s Day and New Idea published articles on the personal life of the Australian leg-spinner, and he was furious about the same.

The magazines published some pretty personal things about Warne where they claimed that Warne’s ex-wife, Simone Callahan, did not like Warne’s influence on their son. They even claimed that Warne’s son has started gambling, and Warne’s impact has played a part in it.

Warne went on Twitter, and he lashed out at both magazines. He called them ‘disgraceful’, and he posted a series of Tweets where he lashed at both of them. The leg-spinner had registered a court complaint against both of them in the past as well.

“I’ve read some crap in my time, but New Idea has taken the cake for making crap up now & it amazes me how the regulators allow this to continue in both Woman’s day and No idea! It is absolutely disgraceful & both are never held accountable for making things up. Why?” Warne had wrote on Twitter.

I’ve read some crap in my time, but New Idea has taken the cake for making crap up now & it amazes me how the regulators allow this to continue in both Woman’s day and No idea ! It is absolutely disgraceful & both are never held accountable for making things up ? Why ? — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) September 28, 2020

Warne was furious over the fact that the magazines targetted his children as well in between. In 2012, Warne’s then-partner Liz Hurley sold their exclusive holiday pictures to the New Day magazine, which created a lot of stir as well.