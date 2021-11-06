“It is necessary to postpone the Test match”: Cricket Australia officially postpones Australia vs Afghanistan test ahead of Ashes 2021

Cricket Australia has officially postponed Australia vs Afghanistan test game, and they will now host Ashes 2021 trials.

The much-anticipated test between Australia vs Afghanistan has been officially postponed by Cricket Australia. Both sides were set to take on each other in a one-off test in Hobart, but the Taliban takeover changed everything. Australia have been firm on their stance on women’s right, and this news was on the verge of coming.

Cricket Australia released a statement to officially confirm the news about the same. “CA is committed to support growing the game for women and men in Afghanistan and around the world, however, given the present uncertainty, CA felt it necessary to postpone the Test match until a later time when the situation is clearer,” CA said in a statement.

However, the participation of Afghan players in the Big Bash League won’t be affected by the same.

“CA looks forward to hosting Afghanistan players in the BBL this season, who are great ambassadors for the game, and to hosting both the Afghanistan women’s and men’s team in the not-too-distant future.”

Hobart’s Blundstone Arena will now host a Sheffield Shield game from 21-26 November between Tasmania and Western Australia.

Just in: Cricket Australia have confirmed that the one-off Test against Afghanistan – scheduled to begin on Nov 27 – is postponed pic.twitter.com/2LW274og4F — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) November 5, 2021

Ashes 2021 trials instead of Australia vs Afghanistan test

Australia will now host a three-day intra-squad game in order to finalize their Ashes 2021 squad. They started this concept ahead of the 2019 Ashes in England. Marnus Labushcagne was promoted to the team based on that game only. Brisbane’s Redlands stadium will host the intra-squad game, whereas the first test will also happen in Brisbane.

The game will be vital to select the opening partner of David Warner in the series. Khawaja and Harris are leading the race, whereas Pucovski is out due to concussion symptoms. Australian captain Tim Paine is looking to play a Shield Game before the intra-squad game. He is coming on the back of a neck injury.

The first game of Ashes 2021 will be played on 8th December 2021 at the historical Gabba stadium.