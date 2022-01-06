Cricket

“It is very disheartening to be continuously left out”: Punam Raut expresses disappointment after getting dropped from team India squad for 2022 Women’s World Cup

"It is very disheartening to be continuously left out": Punam Raut expresses disappointment after getting dropped from team India squad for 2020 Women’s T20 World Cup
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
"When I was more interested in basketball than in motorsport"- Guanyu Zhou reveals Kobe Bryant is inspiration for his car number
Next Article
"I hadn't slept in a few days" - Drivers explain how chock-full F1 calendar takes a toll on them
Cricket Latest News
Women's World Cup 2022: Shikha Pandey expresses heartbreak via her blog after India selection snub
Women’s World Cup 2022: Shikha Pandey expresses heartbreak via her blog after India selection snub

Women’s World Cup 2022: Shikha Pandey expresses heartbreak after her selection snub from Team India…