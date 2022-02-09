“We need a new style of coaching and skill set”: Pat Cummins backs Cricket Australia’s decision of not sticking with Justin Langer

Pat Cummins released a public statement where he talked about Justin Langer’s resignation and the way ahead of it.

Pat Cummins has issued a public statement after the resignation of Justin Langer as the head coach of the side. The current contract of Langer was set to expire mid-way this season. There were reports of a heated argument between CA and Justin Langer. CA offered Langer a short-term contract, but Langer decided to reject it. Cricket Australia rejected the rumours, but the resignation of Langer came just after it.

Langer joined the broken Australian team after the infamous Sand Paper gate incident. Langer won the T20 World Cup with Australia, whereas he also retained the Ashes a couple of times.

Pat Cummins issues a public statement

Justin Langer, in his statement, said that he apologize for this intense style of coaching. However, Cummins believes that he should not have apologized.

“Justin has acknowledged that his style was intense. And it was,” Cummins said.

“I think the apology was unnecessary.”

“Because the players were OK with JL’s intensity.”

“It came from a good place – his fierce love of Australia and the baggy green – something which has served Australian cricket well for three decades.”

“And Justin’s intensity drove a better team culture and higher team standards.”

I don’t understand the people slamming Pat Cummins for not publicly backing Justin Langer. I have no idea what their relationship was like but if he didn’t want Langer to stay on, then are you saying he should have been two-faced about it? Surely that’s worse? — Brydon Coverdale (@brydoncoverdale) February 5, 2022

Ricky Ponting and Matthew Hayden criticized the role of players and support staff in deciding the coach’s position. Cummins although said that it was the right step, and the players wanted a new style of coaching set.

“To be better players for Australia, from this solid foundation, we need a new style of coaching and skill set,” Cummins said.

“This was the feedback the players gave to Cricket Australia. And it’s the feedback I understand support staff also gave.”

“We welcome that Cricket Australia invited the players and staff to contribute to CA’s evaluation.”

“I add that as professional sportspeople we would have accepted any decision CA were to make because that’s what professionals do.”

“CA have made a brave call to transition, given the team has been winning.”