“It will be a privilege”: David Warner keen to become new Australia ODI captain assuming ban gets lifted

David Warner has said that it will be a privilege for him if he can become the ODI captain of the Australian side once again.

Australian white-ball captain Aaron Finch announced his retirement from ODI cricket last month after the series against New Zealand. He is continuing to be the T20I captain of the side, but the ODI captaincy position is still vacant.

There are many probable candidates for the job, but David Warner is said to be the favourite for the job. Former captain Aaron Finch and Pat Cummins have also backed Warner to become the new captain of the side. Both of them have said that Warner is a great leader.

For Warner to become the captain of the side, Cricket Australia will have to list his captaincy ban first. After the sandpaper gate, Warner was banned from any kind of leadership opportunities in the Australian setup. However, it is being said that Cricket Australia is set to lift Warner’s ban soon.

David Warner keen to become new Australia ODI captain

During the rain break in Australia vs England 3rd T20I, Warner was speaking to the host broadcaster Fox Sports, where he talked about the potential leadership opportunity in the Australian setup. He said that he will accept the decision that will be made by the board. Warner confirmed that there is a chat going on in the unit regarding the same.

“I will just accept whatever decision comes, we’ll have a chat about it, if it does get overturned, that’ll be great for me. There is talk that I can have a chat with the integrity unit. If I do have the chance I’ll sit down and chew the fat a little bit and see where we are at,” David Warner said to FoxSports.

Warner said that he wants to lead by example, and he is already a leader in the team and he always gives his best when he steps on the field. He agreed that it will be a privilege for him if he gets the opportunity to lead Australia in white-ball formats.

“It’s just about leading by example. For me, I’m a leader in this team and I gotta put my best foot forward. If I ever get presented with that opportunity, it will be a privilege,” Warner added.

Warner has led Australia in 3 ODIs so far, and Australia have won all three of them. He even won the IPL 2016 title with Sunrisers Hyderabad as captain of the side.