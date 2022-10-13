Australia new ODI captain: Can David Warner become AUS new ODI captain?

Australia new ODI captain: The vacancy of Australian ODI captaincy is vacant after the retirement of Aaron Finch.

After the recent ODI series against New Zealand, Aaron Finch announced his retirement from ODI cricket after going through a very rough phase with the bat. After the retirement of Finch, Cricket Australia gave not named their new ODI captain, and with the World Cup next year, the board would want to take a decision on it.

There are quite a few possible options for the slot such as Pat Cummins, David Warner, Steve Smith, Alex Carey, etc. Steve Smith is back as the test vice-captain of the side, whereas Alex Carey led Australia last year in West Indies in the absence of Finch last year.

However, with all the names being discussed, David Warner is said to be the favourite to be named the new ODI captain. Pat Cummins and Finch have also backed Warner to be the new ODI captain of the side as his leadership has been appreciated by many.

David Warner has been banned from leadership duties after the 2018 sandpaper gate. Both Warner and Smith were banned, but Smith made his return to the Australian test leadership status. Cricket Australia chairman Lachlan Henderson has hinted that they are looking to lift the ban from Warner.

Henderson said that Warner has done particularly well on the field and is making some great contributions for the side. He said that the leadership ban of Warner will be reviewed based on all the regulations.

“The view within Cricket Australia is that David is doing particularly well on the field and making a great contribution off the field,” chairman Lachlan Henderson said as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

Henderson insists that they are looking to review the ban on Warner as soon as possible as it won’t be practical to delay the talks about it. The aim is to review the ban and talk about future leadership conversations as soon as possible.

“Our intention is to review the code as quick as is practical. It’s not in anyone’s interest for us to delay that,” Henderson added.

“It would be in time for any future leadership conversations in relation to David.”

It is safe to say that Cricket Australia is now trying its best to lift the captaincy ban on Warner, and he looks like the favourite to replace Finch as the new ODI captain. Warner won the IPL 2016 with Sunrisers Hyderabad under his captaincy only, and he has an excellent record as Australia’s captain as well.