“It’s about the WTC and you get as many points as possible”: Tom Latham aims to get maximum points to retain World Test Championship

Tom Latham has insisted that New Zealand will go full throttle against South Africa to get maximum points for World Test Championship.

The World Test champions New Zealand had a brilliant start to their series against South Africa. New Zealand won the first test by an innings and 276 runs against South Africa in just two and a half days of play.

The Kiwi pacers just dominated the South African team in the first test. South Africa bundled out for just 95 runs on the first day, whereas they managed to score just 111 runs in the second innings. The game will be played at Christchurch’s Hagley Oval only. This game is important for the Kiwi side as they would want to get those important World Test Championship points.

The current test Champions New Zealand are famous for winning every game on their home soil. A draw for them is rare on their home, but the defeat against Bangladesh still haunts them. They have tough away tours of England and Pakistan in front of them, and the Kiwis would want to white-wash South Africa in the series.

Tom Latham aims for World Test Championship

New Zealand’s stand-in captain Tom Latham has said that they are aiming for a win. He insists that getting away points are tough and that’s why winning the home games is essential.

“On the whole for us it’s about the WTC and you get as many points as possible,” Latham said.

“Points at home are really vital. Nowadays in international cricket it’s so hard to win away from home, so points in your own country are really important.”

Post @ICC WTC Final reflections with Tim Southee, Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls at the Hampshire Bowl. #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/1QKUal53wj — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 30, 2021

Practically, even a draw will seal the series for the Kiwis. However, they are at the 6th position in the WTC table, and Latham wants nothing less than a win.

“Yeah, if you look back a few years ago, where you know this wasn’t the case,” Latham said.

“We had series which, if you won 1-0 then that was cool. But I guess nowadays the context that the WTC has had has been great for Test cricket and it just shows that you need to win every game, and that will be our challenge tomorrow.”

The 2nd test between New Zealand and South Africa will start on 25 February 2022.