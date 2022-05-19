“I think red-ball cricket will suit where he’s at with his game”: Gary Stead backs Kane Williamson to bounce back in tests after a forgettable IPL 2022

Kane Williamson will make his return to test cricket in the upcoming series against England after a disappointing IPL 2022.

IPL 2022 was an underwhelming one for the SRH skipper, Kane Williamson. New Zealand batter Williamson, who made his return after an elbow injury struggled throughout the tournament. Sunrisers Hyderabad are still alive in the tournament, but Williamson has returned home for the birth of his child.

Williamson scored just 216 runs in IPL 2022 at a dreadful average of 19.63, whereas he had a nominal strike-rate of 93.50. Williamson, who started the tournament as an opener demoted himself to number six in the last match against Mumbai Indians.

Gary Stead backs Kane Williamson to bounce back against England

Kane Williamson is set to make his return to test cricket in June in the away series against England. Williamson, who last played a test match in November 2021, missed the whole home summer of cricket due to his persistent elbow injury.

Kane Williamson is expected to join the team in England ahead of the 2nd warm-up match against County Select 11. Williamson is coming on the back of a disappointing IPL season, but Gary Stead has said that the red-ball cricket will suit Williamson’s style of play. He acknowledged that Williamson is disappointed about his IPL performances.

Our skipper Kane Williamson is flying back to New Zealand, to usher in the latest addition to his family. Here's everyone at the #Riser camp wishing Kane Williamson and his wife a safe delivery and a lot of happiness!

“He’s a bit disappointed he hasn’t got the runs he wanted during the IPL,” Stead said about Williamson.

“You don’t often see the great players often miss out perhaps as much as he has, but I think what we have to understand, coming back into red-ball cricket, I think that will suit where he’s at with his game, his temperament as well.”

Kane Williamson, who is at the 3rd position in the ICC test batting rankings has scored 7272 test runs at 53.47, courtesy of 24 centuries. The captain of the New Zealand would want to make an ideal comeback in the series against England.