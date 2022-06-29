“It always surprised me that New Zealand were World Test Champions”: Kevin Pietersen recons Indian challenge will be a tougher one for England

Kevin Pietersen said the Indian challenge will be a tougher one for the English side as compared to the Blackcaps one.

The English has started their era under Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes with a bang, where they whitewashed the Blackcaps by 3-0. New Zealand had their moments in the series, but the English team always countered them with their aggressive approach.

Joe Root finished as the best batter of the side with 396 runs at 99.00, but the biggest positive of the series was the emergence of Jonny Bairstow. Bairstow scored 394 runs in the series at an incredible S/R of 120.12. The intent English players showed in the series was commendable.

James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Matty Potts and Jack Leach also bowled to their potential and took all the 60 wickets of New Zealand in the series.

James Anderson calls the Indian challenge a tougher one for India

Former English batter Kevin Pietersen believes that the English team will face a tougher challenge against India as compared to the one they faced against New Zealand. Pietersen said that he was surprised when New Zealand became the World Test Champions. According to KP, the Blackcaps have no other star players apart from Kane Williamson and Trent Boult.

“It always surprised me that New Zealand were World Test Champions. I mean no disrespect by that, because they must be doing something to get the very best out of each other. But other than Kane Williamson and Trent Boult, who needs the ball to be swinging, they lack star quality,” Pietersen was quoted as per India today.

“So I certainly expect England to face a tougher test against India, who are packed full of the best players on the planet.”

The hometown boys 👏 What a series for these two 🏏 @Root66 @JBairstow21 pic.twitter.com/FGeAZoBjFP — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 27, 2022

Pietersen also insists that the Indian batting consists of players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Chesteshwar Pujara, etc, so it will not be easy for the English bowlers to take their wickets easily.

“England bowled well against New Zealand, but a batting order featuring Rohit Sharma (who will hopefully be available), Che Pujara, Virat Kohli and so on is a different kettle of fish,” Pietersen added.