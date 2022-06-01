“It’s significantly improved, which is the pleasing thing”: Kane Williamson gives update on his elbow injury ahead of ENG vs NZ 1st test

Blackcaps skipper Kane Williamson has given an update on Trent Boult’s availability and his elbow injury ahead of the Lord’s test.

England will take on New Zealand in the first test of the three-match test series at the Lord’s in London. This is an important series for the English team, who have just won one of their last 17 tests, whereas New Zealand are also at the 6th position in the World Test Championship.

Kane Williamson is back to lead the Blackcaps after a series of elbow injuries, but there is a doubt about the availability of Trent Boult. Ahead of the match, Kane Williamson addressed the press and answered some of the questions.

Kane Williamson gives an update on his elbow injury and Trent Boult

New Zealand’s skipper Kane Williamson is coming on the back of a very poor Indian Premier League 2022 campaign with the bat. Williamson scored just 216 runs in IPL 2022 at a dreadful average of 19.63, whereas he had a nominal strike-rate of 93.50.

Williamson, who last played a test match in November 2021, missed the whole home summer of cricket due to his persistent elbow injury. Kane Williamson struggled in the practice game against the County XI as well.

Ahead of the first test, Williamson has given an update on his elbow injury. Williamson said that the elbow has improved significantly and taking some time out of the game has helped him significantly.

“It’s significantly improved, which is the pleasing thing,” Williamson said.

“Obviously having that time out of the game was beneficial to get it back on track somewhat. Although it was a very frustrating period of grappling with it.”

The reigning ICC World Test Champions gearing up for the first #ENGvNZ Test at Lord’s 💪#WTC23 | @BLACKCAPS pic.twitter.com/K3DWvHEJ0i — ICC (@ICC) May 31, 2022

It is being said that Trent Boult can miss this match due to a lack of red-ball practice. Trent Boult recently played the IPL 2022 final on 29 June 2022 and he immediately joined the team after the match. Williamson said that the decision on Trent Boult will be taken after the final training session.

“He (Boult) needs to get through training today,” Williamson said.

“Trent is obviously a world-class player and we’ve got a great variety in our bowling attack.”

“So, we’ll be having a look at the surface and working out what we want to go with, and that balance, and who’s all ready to go.”