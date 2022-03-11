“It’s been a long time running drinks”: Pat Cummins pumped for Mitchell Swepson debuting in Karachi Test vs Pakistan

Mitchell Swepson is set to make his test debut for Australia in the 2nd test against Pakistan in Karachi’s National Stadium.

After years of wait, Pat Cummins has confirmed that Mitchell Swepson will make his Test debut in Karachi. Mitchell Swepson has been with the Aussie test team for a long now. However, he has not made his test debut yet for the Aussies. He had a brilliant Shield season with Queensland last year, and he is was the favourite to partner to Nathan Lyon in Karachi.

Australia have made one change to their playing eleven, with Swepson replacing Josh Hazlewood in the playing eleven. Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc will lead the pace attack, whereas Cameron Green will be the third pacer.

Pat Cummins pumped about Mitchell Swepson debut

After Shane Warne, Mitch Swepson will be the first leg-spinner to play for Australia in tests. Pat Cummins said that he is pumped about Swepson’s debut and believes that he is absolutely ready for the opportunity.

“He’s pumped and to be honest, we’re all pumped for Swepo,” Cummins said.

“It’s been a long time running drinks over the last couple of years, but he’s absolutely ready.”

Mitchell Swepson has scalped 154 FC wickets in 51 games at an average of 34.55. Karachi’s wicket has always favoured the spinners, and there can’t be a better place to debut for Swepson.

Pat Cummins said earlier that the pitch at Karachi’s National Stadium can favour the spinners. Apart from Nathan Lyon and Mitch Swepson, the likes of Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, and Steve Smith will also roll their arms.

“Our intel from Karachi and Lahore (where the third Test will be played) is that a second spinner is probably the way to go, but we’ll have a look,” Cummins said about the pitch.

Australia XI for Karachi Test: Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson.