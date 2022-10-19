“It’s been a while since we’ve won the World Cup”: Rohit Sharma determined to do lot of things right to win ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Rohit Sharma determined to do lot of things right: The Indian captain wants to focus on one match at a time during this World Cup.

Following the abandonment of their second official warm-up match against New Zealand at the Gabba today, India will enter the Super 12 stage with a victory to their name in their last match against hosts and defending champions Australia at the same venue on Sunday.

In addition to winning their latest practice match, India have also won their last two T20I series in the build-up to the world event although in completely different conditions.

That being said, captain Rohit Sharma and his men would be confident on the back of doing well in whatever was in their hands. While a warm-up match against New Zealand would’ve given India an opportunity to allow fast bowler Mohammed Shami bowl his full quota of four overs for the first time after illness, weather gods in Brisbane had completely different plans for the day.

Set to face arch-rivals Pakistan for the third time in 2022, India will kick-start their Super 12 campaign at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. Realizing the importance and craze of an India-Pakistan match, Sharma laid emphasis on keeping themselves “relaxed” before an exciting blockbuster following across the globe.

“Whenever we play Pakistan, it’s always a blockbuster. People want to come out and watch and feel the atmosphere more than anything else,” Sharma said in a video posted by BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India).

“Obviously, want to enjoy the cricket as well. It’s pretty exciting. For us as players, of course, it is a big game. We want to keep ourselves quite relaxed and focus on what we need to do as individuals. That is to be the key for us.”

Champion of the inaugural T20 World Cup 15 years ago, most of host broadcaster (in India) Star Sports Network’s campaign for this World Cup is based around ending a wait of a T20 World Cup.

Acknowledging the same, Sharma mentioned that the motive of the Indian cricket team is to lift the trophy in Melbourne next month.

However, the 35-year old player didn’t want to think a lot about the future especially with five Super 12 matches to be played in the near future. India, who had failed to qualify for ICC T20 World Cup 2021 knockouts, wouldn’t want to put on display a debacle for the second time in a row.

“It’s been a while since we’ve won the World Cup. Obviously, the whole motive and thought process is to win the World Cup. But we know [that] we need to do a lot of things right to get there. One step at a time for us. You really cannot think about semis and final from now onwards. Our focus will be to prepare well against each team and make sure [that] we move in the right direction,” Sharma added.