What happened to Mohammed Shami: Will Mohammed Shami play India vs South Africa 1st T20I in Thiruvananthapuram?

What happened to Mohammed Shami: Indian pacer Mohammed Shami is a doubt for the T2oI series against South Africa.

Ever since India’s exit from the Asia Cup, the calls for recalling Mohammed Shami back into the team were at an all-time high. BCCI acknowledged that, and Mohammed Shami was named in one of the standbys for the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

It is interesting that Shami last played a T20I match in the last World Cup only, and he was dropped from the side after the tournament. Shami had a brilliant IPL with Gujarat Titans, and the conditions in Shami made a way for his comeback.

What happened to Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami was forced to miss the T20I series against Australia after he tested Covid positive just a couple of days ahead of the first T20I in Mohali. BCCI named Umesh Yadav as Shami’s replacement, and Yadav even played the first T20I against Australia in Mohali.

ALSO READ: Mohammed Shami’s net worth in 2022

In the latest update, it has been said that Shami is yet to recover from Covid and his participation in the South Africa T20I series is in doubt as well. He is yet to reach Trivandrum for the match and is almost impossible for him to feature in the match. BCCI is hopeful that he will recover before the World Cup.

“He hasn’t recovered yet and is not in Trivandrum. The medical team is monitoring his condition and hopefully, he will recover before the team leaves for Australia for the T20 World Cup,” a source said as per SportsTak.

There is a 3-match ODI series against South Africa as well, but BCCI has already made it clear that the players involved in the World Cup squad will not be risked in that series. So, it is possible that Shami may head to the World Cup without getting a competitive match under his bag.

Apart from Shami, Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are already out of the South Africa T20Is as BCCI wants to manage their workload.