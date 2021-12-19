Cricket

“It’s got to be a mental thing”: Ricky Ponting advises Joe Root to look at Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne to improve his conversion in Ashes 2021-22

Ashes 2021-22: Ricky Ponting has adviced Joe Root to look at Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne to improve his conversion rate.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"Damn Woj ain’t even report me being in health and safety protocol that’s tough": Bobby Portis' grievance against Adrian Wojnarowski earns him an apology from the latter on Twitter
Next Article
Joe Root injury: Why is Joe Root not playing on Day 4 of Australia vs England Ashes Test in Adelaide?
Cricket Latest News
Joe Root injury: Why is Joe Root not playing on Day 4 of Australia vs England Ashes Test in Adelaide?
Joe Root injury: Why is Joe Root not playing on Day 4 of Australia vs England Ashes Test in Adelaide?

Joe Root not playing: The English captain hasn’t taken the field in the first session…