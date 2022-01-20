“It’s the highs and lows of T20 cricket”: Cameron Boyce set for Melbourne Renegades exit despite a double hattrick in the last game

Melbourne Renegades have decided to not renew the contract of Cameron Boyce who took a double hattrick in this last game.

Leg-spinner Cameron Boyce has confirmed that he has played his last game for the Melbourne Renegades. In his last match for the Renegades, Boyce created history. He became the first-ever bowler to take a double hattrick in the history of the Big Bash League. He took the wickets of Alex Hales, Jason Sangha, Alex Ross, and Daniel Sams in four continuous balls. Boyce finished the game with 5 wickets for 21 runs.

Melbourne Renegades won the title of BBL 08, but the side has finished the last three seasons at the bottom position. They made a strategy to invest heavily in the youngsters, but the strategy didn’t pay off well. Head Coach David Saker has already confirmed that the side will look to recruit new players for the next season. However, not giving a contract to Cameron Boyce is a bit of a surprise.

Cameron Boyce talks about the hattrick in his last Melbourne Renegades game

Cameron Boyce missed the full BBL 10 due to an injury, whereas he played just four games of BBL 11. In these four games, Boyce scalped 10 wickets and was one of the best bowlers on the side. Despite getting the hattrick, Boyce said that he would have preferred a win for the side. The Renegades lost the game by one run.

“It’s the highs and lows of T20 cricket isn’t it,” Boyce said.

“In hindsight, it’s a pretty amazing achievement to say I’ve got a double hat-trick at the MCG, it’s something that I’ll look back at for a long time, but I’d trade it all in for a win for the boys.”

WWWW Cameron Boyce makes history with a DOUBLE HAT-TRICK at the MCG! A BKT Golden Moment | #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/NNVZ2gIUSO — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 19, 2022

Boyce said that he was not aware of the hat-trick till the boys reminded him about it. He got the wicket of Hales on the last ball of the 7th over, whereas he got the rest of the wickets in the 9th over.

“I knew after that because the boys said something in the huddle,” he said.

“I was trying to bowl hard spin straight at the stumps. My heart was racing after the initial hat-trick, it all happened so quick.”

“You obviously always back your skillset but never do you think anything like that’s going to happen.”