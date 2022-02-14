“It’s very much a chance that he could be back with Renegades”: James Rosengarten believes Cameron Boyce can return to Melbourne Renegades in BBL12

Cameron Boyce is out of contract after BBL11, but Melbourne Renegades have said that Boyce has a good chance to return in BBL 12.

Melbourne Renegades won the title of BBL 08, but the side has finished the last three seasons at the bottom position. They made a strategy to invest heavily in the youngsters, but the strategy didn’t pay off well. Head Coach David Saker has already confirmed that the side will look to recruit new players for the next season. However, not giving a contract to Cameron Boyce is a bit of a surprise.

Cameron Boyce missed the full BBL 10 due to an injury, whereas he played just four games of BBL 11. In these four games, Boyce scalped 10 wickets and was one of the best bowlers on the side. Boyce took a hattrick in his last BBL 11 game.

Cameron Boyce can return to Melbourne Renegades in BBL 12

Melbourne Renegades general manager James Rosengarten has said that Boyce’s contract was not renewed to refresh the list. He has said that Boyce still has a chance to return, and they couldn’t offer Boyce a new deal before the contracting embargo kicked in.

“It’s very much a chance that he [Boyce] could be back with Renegades next year,” Rosengarten said.

“It’s just that we weren’t in a position to be offering a new contract before that embargo period started.”

“We do need to make some changes, mix things up and so I suppose that means not committing all the list spots right now and work(ing) through every position.”

WWWW Cameron Boyce makes history with a DOUBLE HAT-TRICK at the MCG! A BKT Golden Moment | #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/NNVZ2gIUSO — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 19, 2022

Mohammad Nabi is a popular name in the Renegades camp, but he is also released. Rosengarten said the performances of Nabi were not up to the mark.

“He’s [Nabi] been a great player for us for many years, but his performances weren’t where we wanted this year and it’s not where we need our international players to be,” Rosengarten said.

“We need our senior players to be coming and playing full seasons and contributing now to us winning games.”

“We’ve got to assess our internationals that we bring in to make sure that we’re getting the best possible players to contribute to wins now.”