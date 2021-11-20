Cricket

“I’ve been consistent over the last 12 or 18 months”: Travis Head hopeful of finding a place in the first Ashes 2021 test

Travis Head will battle with Usman Khwaja to make his place in the playing 11 of the first Ashes 2021 test at the Gabba.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"If a 46-year old Jason Kidd can shoot 3-pointers, why can't Ben Simmons": NBA reporter Ben Stinar posts a clip of the Dallas Mavericks coach swishing some shots from beyond the arc
Next Article
"They said I wouldn't be able to finish at the rim vs the bigs in the NBA... Looks like I'm doing just fine.": Grizzlies' Ja Morant reacts to leading the league in Paint Points
Cricket Latest News
Travis Head will battle with Usman Khwaja to make his place in the playing 11 of the first Ashes 2021 test at the Gabba.
“I’ve been consistent over the last 12 or 18 months”: Travis Head hopeful of finding a place in the first Ashes 2021 test

Travis Head will battle with Usman Khwaja to make his place in the playing 11…