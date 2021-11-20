“I’ve been consistent over the last 12 or 18 months”: Travis Head hopeful of finding a place in the first Ashes 2021 test

Travis Head will battle with Usman Khwaja to make his place in the playing 11 of the first Ashes 2021 test at the Gabba.

The Ashes 2021 is set to start from 8th December 2021 at the Gabba. Ahead of the tournament, Australia have announced their probable 15-men squad for the first two Ashes Tests. Usman Khwaja is back in the team, whereas Jhye Richardson has also got his reward.

In the first test, the biggest decision the Australian team has to make is in the middle-order. They have to pick either of Usman Khawaja and Travis Head at the number five slot. Both of them have been scoring runs for fun in the Sheffield Shield. Khawaja has scored 404 runs at 67.33 for Queensland, whereas Head has scored 285 runs at 47.40 for South Australia.

On Tuesday, Queensland will face South Australia in a Sheffield Shield game. So, it will be a direct face-off between both of these players ahead of the Ashes. Khawaja last played for Australia in Ashes 2021, whereas Head played last year in the boxing-day test.

Travis Head opens up ahead of Ashes 2021

Travis Head had a terrible season for Sussex in the last County Championship. He managed to score just 183 runs in 11 innings, whereas he was a flop in the T20 Blast & One Day Cup too. However, he has been in brilliant form in the Australian domestic circuit. Apart from Sheffield Shield, Head has scored a double-century in the Marsh One Day Cup as well.

“I was probably chasing my tail a bit,” Head said.

“But I’ve experienced a lot [since last playing for Australia], gone to England. Been in and out the team. Dealt with those things, come back been stronger, been better. I’ve been consistent over the last 12 or 18 months. So I hope [I am a better player].”

Another first-class century for South Australian captain Travis Head. It’s his fourth Sheffield Shield hundred for the Redbacks in the last 12 months. Head has averaged 76.46 in the Sheffield Shield since September last year.#SheffieldShield #SAvWA pic.twitter.com/ZTlBaaFggZ — Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) September 26, 2021

Travis Head played with Ollie Robinson at Sussex, who has been brilliant for the English side. Robinson has scalped 28 wickets in just five tests, whereas his height gives him an extra advantage. Head also praised Robinson and compared him with Hazlewood in style of bowling.

“He’s [Robinson] probably going to be their banker. He was unbelievable for them during the summer. He was probably their go-to man,” Head said.

“A lot of people have liked him to Hoff [Hazlewood], with a slightly taller and slightly harder length. He had a lot of success here in the A tours a few years ago.”

The first Ashes 2021 test will be played from 8 December 2021 at the Gabba in Brisbane.