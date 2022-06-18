“I’ve decided to make a smart decision”: Katherine Brunt announces test retirement to focus on white-ball cricket

Katherine Brunt will continue playing white-ball cricket for England with Commonwealth Games being her next major assignment.

England Women’s team’s pacer Katherine Brunt has announced her retirement from test cricket. The veteran pacer announced that she will continue playing the white-ball format.

Brunt made her test debut in 2004, and her test career lasted around 18 years. In 14 test matches, Blrunt has scalped 51 wickets at an average of 21.52, whereas she has scored a half-century with the bat as well.

Brunt possesses some incredible numbers with the white-ball as well. She is the highest wicket-taker in the ODI cricket for England, where she has scalped 167 wickets in 140 matches. In T20I cricket, Brunt has 98 wickets under her belt.

Katherine Brunt announces test retirement

England’s pacer Katherine Brunt said that as an athlete, it is never an obvious time to step away from cricket. Brunt said that over the last two years, she is thinking about the same, and she decided to make a smart decision instead of an emotional one. She said that this will allow her to focus on the white ball.

“Over the past two years thoughts of retirement have surfaced more and more, so I’ve decided to make a smart decision rather than an emotional one,” Katherine Brunt said.

“Test cricket is my absolute passion and to retire from this format was truly a heartbreaking choice to make, but it allows me to prioritize white-ball cricket.”

Jonathan Finch, director of England Women’s cricket said that Katherine Brunt has done everything for England’s cricket, and they are supportive of her decision. She also called Brunt a legend of the red ball.

“She has given everything for England Women in Test cricket and we are fully supportive of her decision to focus on white-ball cricket on the international stage,” Jonathan Finch said.

“Katherine can leave the red ball behind knowing she is a true legend in that form of the game and that she has set standards that future generations can only aspire to.”