“I had a sixth sense”: Matthew Mott reveals why he took up England’s white-ball coaching role

Matthew Mott has revealed the reason behind leaving the Australian Women’s cricket role and taking up the England’s Men’s white-ball coaching role.

English cricket team is set to undergo their transition phase from June after a lot of changes in the setup. With two new coaches and a new test captain, June 2022 is set to be a start of a long journey.

ECB roped in Matthew Mott as the new white-ball coach of the side. Mott has won various accolades with the Australian Women’s cricket team, the most recent was the ICC Women’s World Cup in New Zealand.

He also won two back-to-back ICC Women’s T20 World Cups and four consecutive Ashes series. The Australian Women’s team also won consecutive 26 ODI games, which is a record in men’s or women’s cricket.

Matthew Mott opens up on England’s coaching role

The decision came as a surprise for quite a few when Matthew Mott left Australian Women’s job to take up the English coaching role. With the kind of form the Australian Women’s team was in, they could have won many more milestones ahead. Matthew Mott said that it was a sixth sense, and he just felt it right to take up the role.

“I had a sixth sense,” Mott tells cricket.com.au.

“I hadn’t gone for the (England) job at that stage but there was something there, it was like, This could be the right time, and I hadn’t had that feeling before.”

“So I do think it’s the right time, and I think they’re in really good shape to keep having success. I’ll miss them a lot, but it can’t go on forever.”

Matthew Mott will fly next week to the UK to join the English squad for the ODI series against the Netherlands next month. Mott revealed that he had a talk with captain Eoin Morgan and he said that both of them are very rightly aligned for the success of English cricket.

“We [Morgan and Mott] seem very aligned on our general philosophy and how we think the team should play, but it’ll be nice just having the opportunity in the playing group to talk a little bit more to that, and answer any questions, and just develop that connection,” Matthew Mott added.