“I’ve so much mutual respect for MS Dhoni”: Gautam Gambhir eulogizes MS Dhoni for his contribution to Indian Cricket ahead of IPL 2022

Gautam Gambhir eulogizes MS Dhoni; vows to be there for him whenever the latter is in need in his life ahead of IPL 2022.

Former team India batter, and presently the newly elected mentor of the to-be debutant IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants Gautam Gambhir, is known for not mincing his words while coming up with his observations or reactions on a particular issue, whether Cricket-related or not.

The 40-year-old is also known for his astute understanding of the game, and one can often see him coming down heavily on a particular player for reason(s) he should rightfully be criticized, irrespective if the player’s stature in the game.

With the likes of Andy Flower (head coach) and former India wicket-keeper batter Vijay Dahiya (assistant coach) alongside, Gambhir is all set to take the mentor role of the Lucknow franchise, from the upcoming 15th season of the IPL set to begin from March 26.

Gautam Gambhir eulogizes MS Dhoni

During his interaction with renowned sports presenter Jatin Sapru in the chat programme ‘Over and Out’, Gambhir was all in praise of former India skipper MS Dhoni ahead of the imminent season of the IPL.

Gambhir, who led the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to two title triumphs in 2012 and 2014, went on to state that courtesy of his contribution to Indian Cricket and his character as a human being, MS Dhoni would always have his back if the latter would ever be in need in his life.

“I’ve so much of mutual respect for MS Dhoni. If he’s ever in need in life, I’ll be the first one standing next to him because what he’s done for Indian cricket, what he’s as human being,” remarked Gautam Gambhir.

It is worth of a mention that Gambhir is one of the rare former cricketer who has explicably criticised Dhoni on his various decisions and tactics on the field in the past, while has also given him credit when due.

Dhoni will lead the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) yet again with an eye on the record-levelling fifth IPL title.