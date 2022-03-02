IPL winners list all season: Full list of Indian Premier League winners and runners-up

IPL winners list all season: With a combined total of nine IPL titles, MI and CSK are two of the most successful franchises in the league.

The Cricketing fraternity is not even a month’s time away to witness the commencement of the much hyped and anticipated 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

IPL 2022, slated to begin from March 26, is set to be a 10-team affair, with the Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ready to embrace the challenge with their maiden appearance.

The quality of Cricket which the league offers is unarguably the best in the world, wherein a plethora of Indian and Overseas stars rub shoulders against the best of talents to make a mark.

Having said that, there are also a lot of off-field decisions as well, that ensure how successful a run, a particular franchise can have in a season; which begins with the decisions the management takes while picking players at the auction table.

Having got most of the on and off-the-field aspects of the game going their way, the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have so far lifted the title five and four times respectively in the 14 editions so far.

IPL winners list all season

Barring the 2020 edition, and the two years in 2016 and 2017 when the franchise was banned from partaking in the coveted league, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have by quite some distance emerged as the most successful franchise in the tournament’s history which was born in 2008.

The MS Dhoni-led side has reached the semi-final/Playoffs a total of 11 times out of 14, lifting the silverware on four of these occasions in 2008, 2010, 2018, and 2021. They ended as runners-up in five editions.

As far as most number of titles are concerned, it is the Mumbai Indians (MI), under the stellar leadership of current Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, that has bagged the title five times in the years 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.

With a couple of titles in 2012 and 2014 under Gautam Gambhir, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fall third in the list of the most title winners list.

Rajasthan Royals (RR), having won the inaugural edition in 2008, have not managed to replicate their dream run so far, while Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), and now defunct Deccan Chargers (DC) emerged victorious in one edition each.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Delhi Capitals (DC) are the three regular franchises since 2008 who have not been able to win an IPL title till date.

IPL winners and runners-up