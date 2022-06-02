Jack Leach concussion: Who will replace Jack Leach in ENG vs NZ 1st test?

Jack Leach concussion: Matt Parkinson replaced Jack Leach in the Lord’s Test against New Zealand, who is ruled out due to a concussion.

England are up against New Zealand in the first test of the three-match test series at the Lord’s in London. New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first on a bright and sunny afternoon, but the English pacers dented the Kiwi batting.

James Anderson dismissed Will Young on just his 7th individual ball, and the rest of the top-order also fell like a pack of cards. The Blackcaps lost their initial five wickets for just 27 runs, where James Anderson & Matty Potts got a couple of wickets each, whereas Stuart Broad also got one.

Everything was going well for the hosts, but then English spinner Jack Leach injured himself while fielding and suffered concussion symptoms.

England’s spinner Jack Leach has been ruled out of the match against New Zealand due to a concussion. He got hit on his head while trying to save a boundary during fielding. He was tested for a concussion and was ruled out of the match later on. England’s official Twitter handle confirmed the same.

“Jack Leach has symptoms of concussion following his head injury whilst fielding. As per concussion guidelines, he has been withdrawn from this Test. We will confirm a concussion replacement in due course,” England’s Twitter handle tweeted.

According to ICC rules, a replacement can be named for a player who is out due to a concussion. England has named a like to like replacement for Jack Leach. Matt Parkinson has been named the concussion substitute of Leach, and he will be making his test debut for England.

Matt Parkinson is a leg-spinner, who plays for Lancashire in domestic cricket. He has scalped 126 FC wickets in 36 games at an average of 23.84, courtesy of four 5-wicket hauls. Parkinson has already played 5 ODIs and 6 T20Is for the English team.