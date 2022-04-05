“Jaise hi ghusa maine usko gaali de di”: Ishan Kishan reveals why he abused in front of Sachin Tendulkar in viral video posted by MI ahead of IPL 2022

Ishan Kishan reveals why he abused in front of Sachin Tendulkar as former failed to address the latter’s presence in MI dressing room.

Roped in for a whooping INR 15.25 Crore by the Mumbai Indians (MI) during the mega auction ahead of IPL 2022, Ishan Kishan, had found himself in a humbling and an embarrassing situation, as was revealed via MI’s Instagram handle the previous month.

In the video, the 23-year-old was seen standing while wearing a bag with his black glasses and airpods on. While the rest of his MI teammates are bearing a serious look on their faces, Kishan only realizes he’s messed it up for some reason after he suddenly notices the legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar sitting diagonally opposite to him in the MI change room.

Kishan then impulsively removes his glasses, adjusts his hairstyle a bit, and also removes his airpods to greet the legendary batter.

While Tendulkar is seen smiling upon Ishan’s reactions, his other teammates including Kieron Pollard are seen bursting into laughter.

During Gaurav Kapur’s popular chat show ‘Breakfast with Champions’, Ishan revealed the reason for his aforementioned reaction upon seeing the Master Blaster.

When asked about the story behind the viral video posted by MI, Ishan exclaimed, “So that time, Mohsin (Khan) and Yudhvir (Singh) were in the team together. We’d go everywhere together and because I had extra stuff, I would ask them to help me carry it.

“I was on my phone, listening to music and when I looked up, they had disappeared. So I was angry and had to carry everything myself to the dressing room. As soon as I entered, I spotted him (Mohsin Khan) and hurled abuses at him. Then I see Mohsin gesturing me to notice at someone with a sideways look.

“I was wondering why he’s doing that. I looked the other way and Sachin paaji is sitting there. And I was thinking, ‘How did I use such language in front of Sachin paaji?’. So I quickly removed my air-pods and said ‘Good Afternoon Sir’.”

The above video posted by MI was a throwback from the UAE-leg of IPL 2021, when Tendulkar had joined the franchise as their mentor after a two-year gap.