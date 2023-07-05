Headingley Leeds Test Match Records, Most Runs, Wickets And Highest Innings Totals

While both the sides are continuing to wrangle over the happenings of the second Ashes 2023 Test match, the third of a five-match series is already upon us. Slated to begin at Headingley tomorrow, a match following a quick turnaround will doubtlessly experience reverberations of all that has spoken about since Sunday.

Talking strictly about the task at hand, Leeds will be hosting a Test and an Ashes Test after one and four years respectively. England, who have been part of 79 out of the 80 Tests played here till date, have won 36 and lost 25 matches to have a commendable record in this format.

On the receiving end of a defeat in a memorable Test during their last outing pertaining to the format at this ground, Australia would be looking to eliminate silly errors especially in crunch situations. All in all, they’ve won and lost nine Tests each out of 26 attempts in the city with their last Test win coming way back in 2009.

Leeds Test Match Records

Highest run-scorers in Leeds Tests are all former cricketers namely Don Bradman (963), Geoffrey Boycott (897), John Edrich (849), Graham Gooch (776) and Alastair Cook (718).

Speaking of active cricketers, Joe Root (642), Jonny Bairstow (573), Ben Stokes (366), Stuart Broad (286) and Shai Hope (265) have been top performers among batters. Speaking of Australian batters part of the current squad, Marnus Labuschagne (154), Steven Smith (87) and David Warner (61) have scored more than 50 Test runs here.

Unlike the batters, two out of the Top Five highest Test wicket-takers at Headingley are current bowlers namely Stuart Broad (49) and James Anderson (43). Apart from these highest and third-highest wicket-takers respectively, Trent Boult (12), Jack Leach (11) and Tim Southee (11) have picked wickets in double digits among active Test players.

Josh Hazlewood (9) and Pat Cummins (4) are the only two Australian bowlers part of the current squad to have picked a Test wicket at this ground.

Highest Test Innings Totals At Headingley

Score Overs Team Opposition Year 653/4d 193 Australia England 1993 628/8d 180.1 India England 2002 601/7d 178.3 Australia England 1989 584 183.5 Australia England 1934 570/7d 122.3 England West Indies 2007

The 600-run mark has been touched only thrice out of 291 Test innings at Headingley thus far. Out of the 62 matches which have witnessed a result at this stadium, 24 have been won by teams successfully chasing down a target in the fourth innings.

Australia hold the record of achieving the highest target in Leeds Test on the back of sealing a 404-run chase 75 years ago. In addition to being the highest successful run-chase here, it continues to be the highest Test run-chase in England and third-highest overall. Possible only because of current captain Ben Stokes, England’s aforementioned heroic victory is on the second spot in this list.