Jaskaran Malhotra six sixes video: USA wicket-keeper batsman joins Herschelle Gibbs, Yuvraj Singh and Kieron Pollard in elite club

Jaskaran Malhotra six sixes: The wicket-keeper batsman from United States of America has achieved a rare milestone in international cricket.

During the second ODI of the ongoing series between Papua New Guinea and USA in Al Amerat, USA wicket-keeper batsman Jaskaran Malhotra has entered the record books after hitting six sixes in an over off Papua New Guinea pacer Gaudi Toka.

Coming in to bat at No. 5 in the 10th over, Malhotra scored a stroke-filled 175* (123) with the help of four fours and 16 sixes at a strike rate of 139.51 to propel USA to 271/9 in 50 overs after PNG captain Assad Vala.

Facing Toka in the last over of the innings, Malhotra went all guns blazing against the right-arm pacer hitting as many as six sixes to change the course of the match.

In the process, Malhotra has become only the second player after former South Africa batsman Herschelle Gibbs to thwack six sixes in an over in ODIs. Overall, Malhotra has also joined former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and West Indies captain Kieron Pollard (both T20Is) in terms of batsmen hitting six sixes in an over in international cricket.

After Yuvraj, Malhotra has become the second Chandigarh-born cricketer to achieve this feat. Had the 31-year old player scored another six, he would’ve joined England captain Eoin Morgan (17) with respect to hitting most sixes in an ODI innings. Currently, Malhotra (16) is at par with India vice-captain Rohit Sharma, former South Africa captain AB de Villiers and veteran West Indies batsman Chris Gayle.

Jaskaran Malhotra six sixes video

Twitter reactions on Jaskaran Malhotra:

1⃣7⃣3⃣* off 124 balls for @JaskaranUSA! – 1⃣6⃣ x 6⃣s (2nd highest to @Eoin16 with 17)

– Highest score by No. 5⃣ batsman in ODIs (going past @ABdeVilliers17 162)

-💯off 102 balls, then 73 in just 22 balls!

– 2nd cricketer in ODI history to hit 6 x 6s in over (after @hershybru) pic.twitter.com/VdckhSm24Y — USA Cricket (@usacricket) September 9, 2021

👏👏👏 — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) September 9, 2021

Lovely jubblys 👏👏👏 — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) September 9, 2021

Highest ODI scores by associate cricket nations

177 -Paul Stirling (Ire) 2010

175 -Calum MacLeod (Sco) 2014

173* -Jaskaran Malhotra (USA) today! – hit 16 sixes, six of which came off the 50th over bowled by Toka!😂

160* -Ed Joyce (Ire) 2016

157* -Calum MacLoed (Sco) 2018#USAvPNG — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 9, 2021

